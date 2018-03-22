CBS4 “Glendale Raptors” Ticket Giveaway

Menu
Repeat DUI Offender Charged With Female Motorcyclist's Death
Charges have been filed in an October hit and run case that claimed the life of a Parker woman.
Rescue Mission Provides Easter Celebration For Homeless Men, Women And Children
The Denver Rescue Mission and Volunteers of America provided special services for hundreds of homeless and hungry men, women and children this Easter season.
Who Is The Avalanche's Last Resort At Goalie?
Lyric Black checks out sewer and water lines by day, but Friday night he was the emergency backup goalie for the Avalanche.
Summit County Couple Powers Through Winter By 'Skinning' Uphill
Friday was the first time a Summit County couple didn't put their skis on after 135 consecutive days, but they don't take laps on the chairlift and runs downhill. Their passion is uphill skinning.
Man’s Best Friend Helping Keep Pepsi Center Safe
Phantom K9 - an elite event canine security service company - will provide terrorism prevention and bomb detection services at public events, including sporting events, concerts and family shows held at Pepsi Center.
March For Our Lives Denver
Latest Forecast: Cooler Before A Warm Easter Sunday
We'll cool off on Saturday thanks to a weak cold front, and could possibly see a few showers.
Colorado's Climate: March Shows Steady Warming Since 1950
What does a warmer March mean for Colorado?
China's Tiangong-1 Space Station Could Hit Earth On April Fool's Day
Tiangong-1 has been out of control for over two years.
Broncos Trade Draft Picks For Redskins' Cravens: 'We're Going Snowboarding'
The Denver Broncos have traded in their 4th and 5th round picks in exchange for Washington Redskins' safety Su'a Cravens.
Denver Broncos Hosting Official Draft Party
The draft party will be held on Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Avs Beat Blackhawks 5-0, Varlamov Leaves After Collision
Sven Andrighetto scored twice, Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots before leaving in the third period with an apparent injury, and the Colorado Avalanche continued their playoff push with a 5-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.
Millsap Scores 36, Nuggets Top Thunder 126-125 In OT
Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Will Barton added 18 points for the Nuggets, who had lost two straight and desperately needed the win for the Western conference playoff race.
Diamondbacks Hold Off Rockies 9-8
Nick Ahmed had a career-best five RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks regrouped after blowing a five-run lead, topping the Colorado Rockies 9-8 on Friday night.
Best Easter Brunch Menus In Denver
Make reservations at one of these Denver restaurants for Easter brunch. From causal to swanky, there is an Easter brunch for all.
Foodies File In For Colorado's First Shake Shack Grand Opening
A popular restaurant chain is now open in Denver.
The Musical Stylings Of Patsy Cline Come To BDT Stage
The story of legendary country singer Patsy Cline comes to the BDT Stage.
'Aladdin' Transformed Into Big Broadway Musical
"Aladdin" started as a Disney animated movie, but it’s been transformed into a big Broadway musical for all ages.
25 Gifts Under $25 That Will Make Your Life More Awesome
Skip the same old gift cards and give something truly unique for your next gift-giving occasion. The best part is you won't break the bank for these unusual finds.
The Ultimate Traveler's Guide To Coachella 2018
Coachella is a huge annual music festival in Greater Palm Springs, California. About a quarter of a million will attend over two weekends in April 2018. The website is a goldmine of information and answers to dozens of FAQs; highlights are here.
