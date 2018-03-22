CBS4 “Glendale Raptors” Ticket Giveaway

Menu
'Blue Ride Day' Means Free B-Cycles!
The free deal is available only the last Monday of the month.
Colorado High School Athletes Achieve Sports Triple Crown
The four students from Bayfield near Durango made history..
Latest Headlines
Bald Eagle Found Shot Dead Near Colorado Reservoir
Officials with the Colorado Department of Parks & Wildlife are trying to find out who shot and killed a bald eagle earlier this month.
Tenant Shot And Killed, Homeowner Arrested
A homeowner has been arrested, suspected in the deadly shooting of his tenant in Evergreen on Sunday.
Judge: Planned Parenthood Shooter Remains Incompetent
A Colorado judge says a man who acknowledges killing three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic remains mentally incompetent.
News Photos
Fire At Site Of Future Denver Slot Home Project
FULL FORECAST
Latest Weather
Latest Forecast: Much Warmer, Much Drier
After being stuck in the 40s and 50s with cloudy and wet weather all weekend, we'll finally warm up and dry out on Monday.
Whitewater River In Colorado A Bright Spot Amid Grim Drought
Despite a severe drought across the Southwestern United States this spring, there should be plenty of water for rafters and anglers in one of the nation's most popular mountain rivers.
Crews Work To Open Independence Pass Before Holiday Weekend
The Colorado Department of Transportation is hoping to open Colorado 82 over Independence Pass before Memorial Day weekend.
Latest Broncos
WATCH: Worlds Collide As Brandon Marshall Meets Brandon Marshall
No one ever saw Brandon Marshall and Brandon Marshall in the same room ... until now.
Report: Denver Not The Leader To Host 2019 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft has become a traveling road show over the past several years.
Avs Resign Barberio To 2-Year Deal
The Colorado Avalanche has resigned defenseman Mark Barberio to a two-year contract that will carry him through the 2019-2020 season.
Nuggets' Will Barton Donates Game Room To Baltimore School
Friday wasn’t a regular day for students at Johnston Square Elementary School in Baltimore.
Rockies Loss To Giants Is 3rd In 11 Road Games This Month
Brandon Belt snapped a seventh-inning tie with a three-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 9-5 on Sunday.
Best Kids Menus In Denver
When you're running late or just not in the mood to cook, but you don't want fast food, try a sit-down restaurant instead. There are plenty of restaurants that have great kids menu's available.
'Pretty Amazing Experience': Denver Chef Wins James Beard Award
Chef Alex Seidel says winning the 2018 “Best Chef: Southwest” James Beard Award highlights the unique take he offers on food while also celebrating the growing dining scene in Colorado.
Get Ready For The Denver Arts Festival
The 30th annual Denver Arts Festival is an annual event over Memorial Day weekend.
Your Chance To Meet A Colorado-Educated Astronaut In Person
The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is preparing to host self-confessed space nerd, astronaut Dr. Kjell Lindgren.
Where To Watch The Royal Wedding Across The Front Range
Some establishments in Colorado are hosting watch parties on Saturday with replays of the big ceremony.
Rafting Season Varies Across Colorado This Year
Phones are ringing off the hook at Clear Creek Rafting as the whitewater rafting season begins in Colorado.
Steamboat Springs Woman Rides Nearly 3,000 Miles
Amy Jenkins took the trip to raise money for the bone marrow registry.
Ute Mountain Tribe Protest White Mesa Uranium Mill
The tribe is concerned the mill is toxic to their water supply.
New Ambulance Allows Patient Care Without Emergency Room
West Metro Fire Rescue crews will use the new tools to treat patients.
CBS4 “Glendale Raptors” Ticket Giveaway
This contest will open May 26th and end June 2nd.