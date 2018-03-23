CBS4 “Glendale Raptors” Ticket Giveaway

Menu
Working Cats Looking For Jobs Helping With Pest Control
The Denver Dumb Friends League is waving adoption fees for some interesting felines. But these are not your everyday family cats, these are called working cats.
Passengers Evacuate Onto Plane's Wing Following In-Flight Emergency
An in-flight emergency caused some passengers on Delta Airlines flight to evacuate at Denver International Airport.
Lawmakers Consider Pension Funds, Mental Health On Session's Final Day
Wednesday is the final day of the Colorado Legislative Session, and lawmakers have a lot to discuss before the day is over.
Warm Days Ahead, Pledge Now To Look For Kids, Pets In Locked Vehicles
Two small children have already died this year in the United States from vehicular heatstrokes.
Prosecutors Outraged Over Drunk Uber Driver's Sentence
Prosecutors are fuming over the sentencing of a drunk Uber driver who caused a head-on collision with a passenger in the car in Douglas County.
Walk MS 2018
Latest Forecast: Warm Today, Record Heat Tomorrow
For the fifth day in a row, temperatures will stay far above normal on Wednesday with highs near 80° in Denver. It will be even warmer tomorrow.
'Never Seen A Storm Like This': Residents Dealing With Hail Damage A Year Later
Homeowners are still repairing roofs from a historic hailstorm in May 2017 a year later after damage to houses and cars created a backlog for contractors and auto shops.
Panthers Sign C.J. Anderson
The Carolina Panthers have signed former Broncos running back CJ Anderson.
DeMarcus Ware Says He 'Never Got The Call' About Coaching For Broncos
Would DeMarcus Ware be interested in being a member of the Denver Broncos defensive coaching staff? It's not clear.
Former DU Hockey Coach Montgomery An 'Outside-The-Box' Hire For Dallas
Dallas decided last week on University of Denver coach Jim Montgomery as the new head coach of the Dallas Stars.
Former Nugget Rebounded From Drug Addiction. Now He's Helping Others Fight It
Chris Herren, a former Nuggets player, started a nonprofit that has for several years increased awareness and treatment of substance abuse.
Gray's Seven Shutout Innings Lead Rockies Past Angels, 4-2
Jon Gray continued Colorado's strong stretch of starts with seven scoreless innings, and the Rockies beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.
Dirt Coffee Serves Up More Than Just A Cup O'Joe
Along with serving up great coffee, Dirt Coffee will also be opening the door for individuals with autism to gain valuable work experience.
Get Ready For Chicago-Style Deep-Dish Pizza On 16th Street Mall
A Chicago deep-dish pizza chain will open its first location in Colorado on the 16th Street Mall.
‘The Who’s Tommy’ Still Holding Audiences After Nearly 50 Years
The Who’s iconic rock opera, ‘Tommy’, is coming to life on a Denver stage.
See Kesha, Luke Bryan For Just $20 During National Concert Week
Live Nation is kicking off the summer season by offering music lovers a big discount on tickets to thousands of live events, including several in Denver.
Best Mother-Daughter Date Ideas In Denver
Mother's Day is fast approaching, and there are many activities in which you can participate with your mother or with your daughter. Check out the following events and activities for a memorable Mother's Day outing.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Montgomery Shares His Vote For Who Should Be Next DU Hockey Coach
Jim Montgomery will become the new head coach of the Dallas Stars.
Quarterbacks, Nurses & Retailers Get Virtual Reality Training
Nothing prepares you better than on the job training is a saying you hear in virtually every line of work.
Students Participate In Bike To School Day
Wednesday is National Bike to School Day. Colorado drivers are asked to be aware of the students and parents who are participating.
