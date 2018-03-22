CBS4 “Cirque Corteo” Contest

Menu
Cooler With Rain & Snow Monday
Meteorologist Chris Spears has more.
Sunday Service Focuses On Violence Against Youth
The movement against youth violence took center stage at the Potter's House of Denver during Sunday service.
Latest Headlines
Family & Friends Hold Prayer Vigil For Missing Mother
Dozens of people gathered in Longmont for a prayer vigil for Rita Gutierrez-Garcia.
Department Of Corrections Escape Team Looking For Missing Inmate
Officials in Canon City are looking for an inmate who escaped custody from Skyline Correctional Center.
Horse Euthanized After Being Spooked, Hurt On Trail
A horse had to be euthanized after Boulder County Sheriff's officials say it got stuck and hurt in a riding accident on Saturday.
March For Our Lives Denver
FULL FORECAST
Latest Weather
Latest Forecast: Foggy Overnight, Rain To Snow Monday Night
Locally dense fog is possible overnight along and east of Interstate 25.
Crews Quickly Bring Small Wildfire Under Control
Firefighters quickly brought a small wildfire in unincorporated Douglas County under control on Saturday afternoon.
Flames Burn 30 Feet From Home In Larkspur Wildfire
Nearly 200 acres of residential property were charred in a fire that was fueled by dead grass and high winds.
Latest Broncos
Josh Allen Showcases His Big Arm At Wyoming Pro Day
Former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen showcased his big arm at Wyoming's pro day in Laramie on Friday.
Broncos Trade 6th Rounder For Offensive Tackle Jared Veldheer
The Arizona Cardinals have traded veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft.
Avalanche
Landeskog Shootout Score Beats Golden Knights
Gabriel Landeskog beat Marc Andre-Fleury with a nifty move in the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche kept expansion Vegas from clinching a playoff spot by beating the Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday.
Nuggets
Nuggets Beat Wizards To Keep Pace In Playoff Chase
Will Barton tuned out the friends and family shouting his name because he had a much bigger concern.
Rockies
Back With Rockies, Carlos Gonzalez A Force And A Mentor
Carlos Gonzalez smiled at the thought of being back with the Colorado Rockies.
Eat
Best Easter Brunch Menus In Denver
Make reservations at one of these Denver restaurants for Easter brunch. From causal to swanky, there is an Easter brunch for all.
Foodies File In For Colorado's First Shake Shack Grand Opening
A popular restaurant chain is now open in Denver.
See
'Aladdin' Transformed Into Big Broadway Musical
"Aladdin" started as a Disney animated movie, but it’s been transformed into a big Broadway musical for all ages.
Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine, Stevie Wonder Headline Grandoozy Music Festival
Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder will headline Grandoozy, the massive music festival that will take place at a Denver golf course later this year.
Play
'Leave Your Bucket List At Home' At This Weekend's Travel & Adventure Show
Whether you're planning a trip down the road or a vacation around the world, the Travel & Adventure Show will help you reach your final destination.
Travel
'Leave Your Bucket List At Home' At This Weekend's Travel & Adventure Show
Whether you're planning a trip down the road or a vacation around the world, the Travel & Adventure Show will help you reach your final destination.
