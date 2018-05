Woman Arrested For Leaving Flying Squirrel In A Hot CarThe owner of a “flying squirrel” in South Carolina was arrested after she allegedly left the rare pet alone in a hot car. Matt Yurus reports.

Cheetah At Denver Zoo Dies After Suffering From Respiratory InfectionMarvin, an 8-year-old cheetah, passed away Wednesday evening. Matt Yurus reports.

Douglas County Deputy's Name Added To Law Enforcement MemorialSix names have been added to a memorial wall honoring fallen police officers in Golden, and on Friday those men and women are being honored.

Octopus At The Butterfly Pavilion To Get Its NameStaff at The Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster on Friday will be revealing the name of their octopus.

Sunshine ReturnsWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.