NFL Playoffs: Super Bowl Picks

Bob Pompeani, KDKA-TV, CBS Pittsburgh

Eagles

The Patriots are again favored to win another Lombardi trophy, and I can see why. The duo of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have been their very best on the biggest of stages, and there is none bigger than this. But if you are looking for reasons to believe that the Eagles will fly in Minnesota, look no further than the battles in the trenches. The Eagles have the best defensive linemen that Tom Brady will see all year. Fletcher Cox leads a group that can get plenty of pressure on any quarterback, especially one like Brady, who is no threat to run. The key for the Eagles lies in down and distance. They must win the battle of first down, set up second and long, and third and long. This plays to their strength. If New England wins the first-down game, then the Eagles will play more back on their heels. Nobody can pressure the quarterback in third and long better than the Eagles. The same applies to Philadelphia’s offensive line. They can win the line of scrimmage. They are better than what the Patriots have up front. Their run game can do damage, and LeGarrette Blount would like nothing more than to beat his old team and get another ring for a different team. Blount could be the X-factor for Philly. It is still hard for me to see a Nick Foles-quarterbacked team beat a Tom Brady-quarterbacked team. And I have tons of respect for Foles, who has been terrific in high-leverage games. He has, in fact, thrived on those stages. But, always, Brady gets the check mark in the category of advantage QB. There is also the coaching matchup. Doug Pederson is in a tough situation going against Belichick, especially matching X’s and O’s late in the game, as they enter pressure time. Pederson has been known to take risks. That could backfire in a game like this. If New England wins, they would tie the Steelers for the most Lombardi trophies at six. And while my head tells me New England is the logical choice in SB 52, I am going with my gut. I like Philly in a very close game. Eagles will fly.