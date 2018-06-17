  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The remnants of Hurricane Bob will cross over Colorado today and that will keep most of the state on the cloudy and cool side with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

We are concerned about isolated pockets of heavy rain which could cause localized flash flooding this afternoon and evening.

There’s also the chance for a few strong to severe storms after 3 pm on the eastern plains.

state day 0 spc outlook chris2 Latest Forecast: Cloudy, Cool & Wet Fathers Day For Much Of Colorado

Looking ahead to the new work week it looks like we are going to enjoy several days with below normal temperatures in Denver and along the Front Range with highs mostly in the 70s.

There will be a daily chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms through at least Wednesday.

5day Latest Forecast: Cloudy, Cool & Wet Fathers Day For Much Of Colorado

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Cloudy, Cool & Wet Fathers Day For Much Of Colorado

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s