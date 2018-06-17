By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The remnants of Hurricane Bob will cross over Colorado today and that will keep most of the state on the cloudy and cool side with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

We are concerned about isolated pockets of heavy rain which could cause localized flash flooding this afternoon and evening.

There’s also the chance for a few strong to severe storms after 3 pm on the eastern plains.

Looking ahead to the new work week it looks like we are going to enjoy several days with below normal temperatures in Denver and along the Front Range with highs mostly in the 70s.

There will be a daily chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms through at least Wednesday.

