DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of families came together at Mile High Stadium for the inaugural Denver BBQ festival — and celebrated Father’s Day while they were there on Sunday.

Pitmasters from Denver and around the county served their award-winning BBQ while the crowds enjoyed some music and BBQ tutorials and demonstrations.

“First Father’s Day, we wanted to come out and check out the BBQ and hang out with the family. Pretty excited, couldn’t have asked for a better day with me and my daughters,” said Justin Cooper.

The event was free, but proceeds from the Pit Passes will go toward the Food Bank of the Rockies.

