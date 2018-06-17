EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A mudslide caused a partial closure on Interstate 70 going west near Avon in Eagle County.

That slide hit Nottingham Road which runs parallel to the interstate.

At one point, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed westbound traffic at exit 167. Drivers were being diverted onto U.S. 6.

Colorado State Patrol later updated saying the left lane was reopened. Drivers should expect traffic delays between Edwards and Avon.

Eagle River Fire officials suggest Mountain Star to Wildridge as alternate routes.