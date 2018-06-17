DENVER (CBS4) – The Downtown Denver Partnership has asked five artists to take advantage of some underutilized canvas space: Denver alleyways.

The “Between Us: Downtown Denver Alleyways project” began Friday and will continue through summer.

Here are the locations of the alleways:

Installations Artists Locations “Alley Freshener” Carlos Frésquez Between Stout & California Streets (southwest side) “Alley Cats” Kelly Monico Between 14th and 15th Streets, Larimer and Market Streets “I should be crying but I can’t let it show” Stuart Semple Between Champa & Stout Streets (northeast side) “Y/OURS” Joel Swanson Between Curtis & Champa Streets (southwest side) “Public Bodies” Frankie Toan Between Stout & California Streets (northeast side)

You can see more information on the alleyways with makeovers at www.downtowndenver.com.