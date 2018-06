Suspected Westminster Shooter Confesses To Mental Health Issues A man charged with shooting three members of the same family in Westminster told police he had "mental health issues” and had started a new medication the day of the shooting.

VIRAL VIDEO: Crazy Windstorm Sends Porta Potties Flying Up In The Air A day at the park turned scary -- and kind of gross -- when strong winds kicked up.

Neighbors Shaken By Fatal Road Rage Shooting Strangers came by the scene of a road rage shooting in Westminster on Friday leaving flowers for the victims.

Second Deputy Dies After Shooting Outside Kansas Courthouse A second sheriff's deputy died early Saturday from injuries suffered when an inmate who was being transported in Kansas City overpowered two officers and may have used one of their guns to shoot them.

Paul Simon Reveals the Story Behind “Bridge Over Troubled Water” Bridge Over Troubled Water” began one night in early 1969 as Simon sat in his East End Avenue apartment strumming on his guitar and listening to a gospel album.

Jury Summons Scam Had Woman 'Freaking Out' ... Until She Visited Safeway Jefferson County is warning people about a scam that is circulating and has unknowing victims sending strangers thousands of dollars.

5 Fun Things To Do In Denver This Father's Day Weekend If you’re looking for something to do with dad this Father’s Day weekend, there are four Colorado events that have you covered.

Eagle Rock Fire Breaks Out Near Conifer, Evacuations Lifted Evacuations of homes near Conifer were lifted Friday night after firefighters responded to a small wildfire.

Child Dies, Woman & Child Critically Injured In Shooting, 1 ArrestedOne person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Westminster on Thursday afternoon that left one child dead and a woman and child with critical injuries. The man injured in the shooting is expected to survive.