  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMCBS 4 News Special
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Sloan Lake, Townhomes Collapse, Winona Court

DENVER (CBS4) – Part of townhomes near Sloan Lake partially collapsed forcing residents to evacuate on Friday.

denver building collapse 10vo transfer frame 120 Residents Forced Out Of Homes After Partial Collapse

(credit: CBS)

The building is on Winona Court south of 17th Street.

One homeowner says this is a setback.

denver building collapse 10vo transfer frame 240 Residents Forced Out Of Homes After Partial Collapse

(credit: CBS)

“It’s a gut punch. My wife and I just moved in a month ago, and we’re kind of flipping the place. We were really making great progess. To kind of see this happend, it really sucks,” said Hunter Clawson.

The American Red Cross quickly stepped in and helped those impacted find a place to rest for the night.

denver building collapse 10sotvo transfer frame 523 Residents Forced Out Of Homes After Partial Collapse

(credit: CBS)

Details about what caused the collapse haven’t been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s