By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Extensive cloud cover worked into Colorado overnight and it will stick with many of us throughout the weekend.

Those clouds will hold temperatures down today across a large part of the state, although it will still be quite warm in the Denver area on the eastern plains.

In the mountains, showers and thunderstorms will develop and last through the evening hours with some activity spilling off the higher terrain and into the Denver metro area and the adjacent plains during the afternoon.

Much cooler conditions and more widespread showers and storms are expected on Sunday as a cold front works into the region.

We are concerned about the potential for flash flooding. Right now the greatest threat is in southwest Colorado.

alerts flash flood nutu2 Latest Forecast: Cooler With Showers & T Storms On The Way

There will also be the potential to see a few strong to severe thunderstorms this weekend.

The best chance of that happening will be over the plains northeast of metro Denver.

state day 0 spc outlook chris1 Latest Forecast: Cooler With Showers & T Storms On The Way

state day 2 spc outlook Latest Forecast: Cooler With Showers & T Storms On The Way

5day Latest Forecast: Cooler With Showers & T Storms On The Way

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Cooler With Showers & T Storms On The Way

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

