By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Extensive cloud cover worked into Colorado overnight and it will stick with many of us throughout the weekend.

Those clouds will hold temperatures down today across a large part of the state, although it will still be quite warm in the Denver area on the eastern plains.

In the mountains, showers and thunderstorms will develop and last through the evening hours with some activity spilling off the higher terrain and into the Denver metro area and the adjacent plains during the afternoon.

Much cooler conditions and more widespread showers and storms are expected on Sunday as a cold front works into the region.

We are concerned about the potential for flash flooding. Right now the greatest threat is in southwest Colorado.

There will also be the potential to see a few strong to severe thunderstorms this weekend.

The best chance of that happening will be over the plains northeast of metro Denver.

