  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMBMW Saturday Sports Extra
    10:35 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cooperative Weather Observer, Lake City, NWS Grand Junction

By Chris Spears

LAKE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Weather Service in Grand Junction recently gave a special award to one of their cooperate weather observers.

110 Colorado Weather Observer Honored For 30 Years Of Daily Reports

(credit: NWS Grand Junction)

Phillip Virden, of Lake City, was honored for 30 years of serving his community by taking daily weather observations.

Lake City is located in Hinsdale County in southwest Colorado.

“People like Phillip are the backbone of our understanding of climate both in Colorado and around the world,” said the Colorado Climate Center in a Facebook post.

23 Colorado Weather Observer Honored For 30 Years Of Daily Reports

(credit: NWS Grand Junction)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s