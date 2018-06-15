  • CBS4On Air

By Dillon Thomas

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Following a road rage shooting in Westminster which killed a teenager, some of those who were at the center of the investigation shared their stories of coming together to help others.

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas spoke with a massage therapist who helped give aid to a gunned down teenager and a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer who located the suspect.

Loretta Hocking, owner of Miracle Touch Massage, was about to give a massage when the shooting occurred. A client looked out the window and saw children with gunshot wounds laying on the ground.

“(The children) were little,” Hocking said. “Once we knew there were kids out there, we just went straight out there.”

Hocking said one victim was breathing at first, as she placed cloths under his head for support.

Hocking called 911, as a coworker later gave CPR to the 13-year-old male victim.

“We take care of people. That was our first response,” Hocking said. “All I could have done was pray, which I did.”

A short while later, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Matt Martinez was in Arapahoe County traffic.

“I noticed an alert beep on my phone,” Martinez told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

The alert was a BOLO for suspect Jeremy Webster’s black Toyota Corolla.

“As I look forward, and to the right, there was a black vehicle passing me in stop-and-go traffic. Maybe 5 mph. I saw the plate is the same plate (from the alert), NPQ-091.”

Martinez just happened to be sitting in traffic next to the suspect when the alert went out.

“I was lucky. He was right there. Right place, right time,” Martinez said.

Martinez called Colorado State Patrol for backup and assisted in the suspect’s arrest.

Hocking said she was still trying to process what happened outside of her office.

“What could we have done differently? What could we have done better?” Hocking asked.

Amid such tragedy, and shock, those CBS4 spoke with said there were still stories of strangers coming together to help those in need.

“We all could work together, and came together,” Hocking said. “We all did everything we possibly could.”

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

