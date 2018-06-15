  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for something to do with dad this Father’s Day weekend, there are four Colorado events that have you covered.

renaissance festival 2 4 Fun Things To Do In Denver This Weekend

(credit: CBS)

Now through August, take a trip back to the 16th century at the Colorado Renaissance Festival.

Every Saturday and Sunday, a medieval city emerges in Larkspur. Crowds can enjoy turkey legs, music, and a marketplace with hundreds of artisans.

Tickets range between $12 and $24.

Texas-sized barbecue (credit: Randy Yagi)

Award-winning barbecue comes to Denver this weekend, at Denver BBQ Festival.

Saturday and Sunday, try delicious meats and treats, and enjoy cold drinks and killer live music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Preview passes can be purchased for Friday’s event, but it’s free to the public Saturday and Sunday.

greek festival 4 Fun Things To Do In Denver This Weekend

(credit CBS)

Eat, drink, and dance like a Greek Friday through Sunday at the 53rd Annual Greek Festival.

It’s happening at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral off Alameda and Leetsdale. Sample authentic Greek food, listen to traditional Greek music, and watch live performances over the weekend.

Admission is $3 for an all-day pass, $1 for seniors, and kids get in free.

331 4 Fun Things To Do In Denver This Weekend

(credit: CBS)

Denver’s PrideFest returns to Civic Center Park.

Saturday and Sunday, thousands will make their way to downtown Denver for one of the biggest pride festivals in the country.

Sunday, the PrideFest Parade kicks off at Cheesman Park before ending at Civic Center Park for another day of celebrations.

It’s a free, all ages event.

