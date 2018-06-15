  • CBS4On Air

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for something to do with dad this Father’s Day weekend, there are four Colorado events that have you covered.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

renaissance festival 2 5 Fun Things To Do In Denver This Fathers Day Weekend

(credit: CBS)

Now through August, take a trip back to the 16th century at the Colorado Renaissance Festival.

colorado renaissance festival 231 5 Fun Things To Do In Denver This Fathers Day Weekend

A scene from the Colorado Renaissance Festival in 2014 (credit: CBS)

Every Saturday and Sunday, a medieval city emerges in Larkspur. Crowds can enjoy turkey legs, music, and a marketplace with hundreds of artisans.

CBSDenver.com/coloradorenaissancefestival/

Denver Comic Con

The ultimate pop culture celebration takes over the Colorado Convention Center June 15-17. Show hours are Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

dsc 0033 5 Fun Things To Do In Denver This Fathers Day Weekend

Denver Comic Con (credit: CBS)

Speed Passes and 3-Day Passes are sold out for adults, but daily passes are still available and range from $44-$66.50 depending on the day. A 3-Day Pass for children ages 3-12 is $8.25.

denvercomiccon.com/tickets/

Denver BBQ Fest

Texas-sized barbecue (credit: Randy Yagi)

Award-winning barbecue comes to Denver this weekend, at Denver BBQ Festival.

Saturday and Sunday, try delicious meats and treats, and enjoy cold drinks and killer live music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Preview passes can be purchased for Friday’s event, but it’s free to the public Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets range between $12 and $24.

Greek Festival

greek festival 5 Fun Things To Do In Denver This Fathers Day Weekend

(credit CBS)

Eat, drink, and dance like a Greek Friday through Sunday at the 53rd Annual Greek Festival.

It’s happening at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral off Alameda and Leetsdale. Sample authentic Greek food, listen to traditional Greek music, and watch live performances over the weekend.

Admission is $3 for an all-day pass, $1 for seniors, and kids get in free.

https://www.thegreekfestival.com/

PrideFest

Denver’s PrideFest returns to Civic Center Park.

331 5 Fun Things To Do In Denver This Fathers Day Weekend

(credit: CBS)

Saturday and Sunday, thousands will make their way to downtown Denver for one of the biggest pride festivals in the country.

pridefest parade 5pkg tran6sfer 5 Fun Things To Do In Denver This Fathers Day Weekend

(credit: CBS)

Sunday, the PrideFest Parade kicks off at Cheesman Park before ending at Civic Center Park for another day of celebrations.

It’s a free, all ages event.

https://denverpride.org/

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

