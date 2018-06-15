  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Federal Heights, Tri- County Health Department, Water Contamination, Water World

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) — Water World reopened Friday after possible water contamination forced the amusement park to close on Thursday.

“A faulty valve was in the concession area,” said Water World spokeswoman Joann Cortez.

That faulty valve caused water from a nearby irrigation pond to get into the park’s water system.

The contaminated water was in the water fountains, used to make ice, drinks and food.

water world contamination 5pkg frame 1226 Water World Reopens After Possible Contamination Forced Closure

Out of an abundance of caution, the park and Tri-County Health Department closed the park completely on Thursday.

water world contamination 5pkg frame 1346 Water World Reopens After Possible Contamination Forced Closure

The park was sanitized and the pool water was shocked with chlorine to kill any pathogens that may have contaminated the water.

Officials say people who came to the park on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday could be experiencing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea and fever. If you have those symptoms, you are asked to call the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at 303-692-2700 and advised to see a doctor because you may have been exposed to norovirus, giardia, E. coli, cryptosporidium or hepatitis A.

water world 2 Water World Reopens After Possible Contamination Forced Closure

Water World is one of the nation’s largest water parks.

