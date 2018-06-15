FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) — Water World reopened Friday after possible water contamination forced the amusement park to close on Thursday.

“A faulty valve was in the concession area,” said Water World spokeswoman Joann Cortez.

That faulty valve caused water from a nearby irrigation pond to get into the park’s water system.

The contaminated water was in the water fountains, used to make ice, drinks and food.

Out of an abundance of caution, the park and Tri-County Health Department closed the park completely on Thursday.

The park was sanitized and the pool water was shocked with chlorine to kill any pathogens that may have contaminated the water.

Officials say people who came to the park on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday could be experiencing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea and fever. If you have those symptoms, you are asked to call the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at 303-692-2700 and advised to see a doctor because you may have been exposed to norovirus, giardia, E. coli, cryptosporidium or hepatitis A.

Water World is one of the nation’s largest water parks.