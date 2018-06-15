(CBS4) — President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance on ‘Fox & Friends’ Friday morning.

Trump tweeted that he saw the “highest rated (by far) morning show” outside the White House on the front lawn.

Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, @foxandfriends, is on the Front Lawn of the White House. Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Trump came outside at 8:28 and walked toward the area where all the major networks have live shot positions.

“Every single reporter here at the White House is now heading to the Fox booth,” Steve Doocy said, marveling at the scrum surrounding the president.

Doocy had some help in the crowd: His son Peter, a Fox reporter, who led the president to the Fox live shot location.

“This is crazy… You’re about to see something on the Fox News channel that has never happened, that we believe, in the history of White House reporting… and that is, you know, the President of the United States is just outside the press room… and it looks as if he is en route to our location,” Doocy exclaimed.

MOMENTS AGO: @SteveDoocy: "The President of the United States is just outside the press room and it looks as if he is en route to our location." pic.twitter.com/ZBLI2VOLZb — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2018

It is unclear how much advance notice Fox had about Trump’s interview availability. But the president’s Twitter feed indicates that he was watching “Fox & Friends” all morning long.

The president spoke with Doocy about Russia, immigration, tariffs on China, North Korea, and more.

Russia

Trump on Friday used a 500-page internal watchdog report issued by the Justice Department to declare himself entirely absolved in Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

But he stopped short of announcing he would move to end the probe, which he’s repeatedly discredited and declared a “witch hunt.”

“I think the report yesterday, maybe more importantly than anything, it totally exonerates me,” Trump said during an impromptu question-and-answer session with reporters at the White House.

“There was no collusion, there was no obstruction,” Trump said. “And if you read the report, you’ll see that.”

President @realDonaldTrump: "Obama was told by the CIA or somebody, the FBI, about Russia. He never did anything about it. How come he never gets blamed? In September, just before the election, my election – he should've done 'cause maybe I would've won by more." pic.twitter.com/FOReqbSkNc — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2018

Immigration

The president also delivered a potentially fatal blow to a compromise immigration bill under development in the House.

Trump said on Fox and Friends” that he is not planning to sign the negotiated measure.

“I’m looking at both of them. I certainly wouldn’t sign the more moderate one,” Trump said. “I need a bill that gives this country tremendous border security. I have to have that. We have to get rid of catch-and-release.”

“We catch a criminal, a real criminal, a rough, tough, criminal. We take his name and then we release him. And we say please to show up to court in a couple of months. You know what the chances of getting him to court are? Like zero. OK? It’s crazy,” Trump said.

The rejection of the compromise contradicts messaging from the White House in recent days.

Tariffs

The United States will impose a 25% tariff on $50 billion of Chinese exports, the president said early Friday. China vowed to retaliate immediately and said the United States had “launched a trade war.”

The US penalty is designed to punish China for stealing American technology and trade secrets. It will apply to roughly 1,100 exports and will target the Chinese aerospace, robotics, manufacturing and auto industries.

.@POTUS: "We're just announcing very big tariffs today on China." pic.twitter.com/7dbLvrmTKm — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2018

North Korea

Trump defended his warm praise of Kim Jong Un, saying his newfound affinity for the North Korean dictator was making Americans safer.

At the same time, Trump expressed esteem for the forced deference North Koreans show for their leader and joked he wished “my people” would do the same.

Asked why he’s warmed to Kim, Trump insisted he was defusing a nuclear standoff.

"When I was talking to President Obama, he essentially was ready to go to war with North Korea." WATCH: Steve Doocy's full interview with President @realDonaldTrump on Fox and Friends – Part 2. pic.twitter.com/amc302Ae4m — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2018

Trump also bashed CNN, calling the network “a fraud.”

He spoke with Doocy for half an hour, and then he took questions from White House reporters for another 19 minutes. He soaked up the questions and fought back when the reporters expressed frustration that he was peddling incorrect information.

