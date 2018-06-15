By Brian Maass

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jail records show a 23-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges in connection with Thursday’s deadly Westminster shooting.

Early Friday morning, Jeremy John Webster of Colorado Springs was booked into the Adams County jail on two counts of first degree murder, one count of first degree assault and one count of criminal attempt first degree murder.

Webster was listed as the owner of the car sought by police, that was stopped on I-25 about three hours after the shooting. Four people were shot in the parking lot of the CedarWood Square office park at 80th and Sheridan about 3pm Thursday. Westminster police have said that one child has died as a result of the shooting and that his mother and another brother were also critically injured.

A second man who is not related to the family was also shot but is expected to survive.

Webster is originally from the east coast but was listed as living in Colorado Springs. Records show no previous arrests in Colorado.

Webster also holds an active license from the Colorado Department of Revenue allowing him to work in the marijuana industry. That license is set to expire this month, although its unclear if he was actually employed in the marijuana industry.

Webster is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

