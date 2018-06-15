DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s annual PrideFest celebration and parade will cause road closures in downtown Denver Friday through Sunday.

The celebration takes place in Denver’s Civic Center Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The following streets will be closed Friday and remain closed until 11:59 PM on Sunday:

Bannock Street: Colfax to 13th Avenue, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday

14th Avenue: Cherokee St. to Broadway, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday

Colfax Avenue: Eastbound: Cherokee St. to Lincoln St. beginning at 6 p.m. Friday

Colfax Avenue, Westbound: Lincoln St. to Cherokee St. beginning at 6 p.m. Friday

Broadway: 16th Street Mall to 13th Avenue, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Cheesman Park and heads down Colfax to Civic Center Park.

Rolling closures along Franklin, Colfax, and Broadway will remain in place until the parade ends.

Denver Comic Con is also taking place this weekend and draws huge crowds to the nearby Colorado Convention Center. People attending either event are encouraged to use public transportation, cabs or ride sharing services.

Lyft is offering 25 percent off a ride to PrideFest. Download the app, request a ride, and use code: DENPRIDE18.