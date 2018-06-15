  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Civic Center Park, Denver, Pridefest, PrideFest Parade, Road Closures

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s annual PrideFest celebration and parade will cause road closures in downtown Denver Friday through Sunday.

The celebration takes place in Denver’s Civic Center Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The following streets will be closed Friday and remain closed until 11:59 PM on Sunday:

  • Bannock Street: Colfax to 13th Avenue, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday
  • 14th Avenue: Cherokee St. to Broadway, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday
  • Colfax Avenue: Eastbound: Cherokee St. to Lincoln St. beginning at 6 p.m. Friday
  • Colfax Avenue, Westbound: Lincoln St. to Cherokee St. beginning at 6 p.m. Friday
  • Broadway: 16th Street Mall to 13th Avenue, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday

pridefest closures PrideFest Road Closures In Place Friday Through Sunday

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Cheesman Park and heads down Colfax to Civic Center Park.

pridefest parade route PrideFest Road Closures In Place Friday Through Sunday

Rolling closures along Franklin, Colfax, and Broadway will remain in place until the parade ends.

Denver Comic Con is also taking place this weekend and draws huge crowds to the nearby Colorado Convention Center. People attending either event are encouraged to use public transportation, cabs or ride sharing services.

Lyft is offering 25 percent off a ride to PrideFest. Download the app, request a ride, and use code: DENPRIDE18.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s