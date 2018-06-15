  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Summer Forecast, North American Monsoon

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – When you hear monsoon you probably think about heavy rain and thunderstorms, or maybe flash flooding.

But the term actually has more to do with wind.

A monsoon is a seasonal shift in the wind pattern that transports moisture into an area which helps to produce afternoon showers and storms.

In North America that moisture comes from both the Gulf of Mexico and the central Pacific Ocean.

monsoon nutu North American Monsoon Arrives, Season Runs June 15 September 30

The monsoon starts showing up in mid-June for places like Arizona and it can last through September.

In Colorado we normally start to see the monsoon’s influence during July and August with it ending around Labor Day.

Moisture moving in from the south this weekend looks like monsoonal moisture on a map but it’s really related to what was once Hurricane Bob and a low pressure sitting in the Pacific Northwest.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s