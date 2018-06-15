By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A welcomed change is in the forecast for Colorado over the upcoming weekend, but we have one more hot day to get through before those changes arrive.

Today will be hot and dry with just a few of those scattered gusty thunderstorms during the afternoon. Very little rain is expected.

Fire danger is high once again and we have a Red Flag Warning on the western slope.

Moisture from what was once Hurricane Bud will start flowing into western Colorado overnight and it will stick around over the weekend.

The result will be increased cloud cover, a better chance for showers and thunderstorms along with much cooler temperatures.

Some of the rain could be heavy in the southwestern corner of our state so the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Saturday.

