By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) — If you’re looking for something to do with dad this Father’s Day weekend, there are five big events to choose from.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

Now through August, take a trip back to the 16th century at the Colorado Renaissance Festival.

Every Saturday and Sunday, a medieval city emerges in Larkspur. Crowds can enjoy turkey legs, music, and a marketplace with hundreds of artisans.

Tickets range between $12 and $24.

https://coloradorenaissance.com/

Denver Comic Con

The ultimate pop culture celebration takes over the Colorado Convention Center June 15-17. Show hours are Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Speed Passes and 3-Day Passes are sold out for adults, but daily passes are still available and range from $44-$66.50 depending on the day. A 3-Day Pass for children ages 3-12 is $8.25.

https://denvercomiccon.com/tickets/

Denver BBQ Fest

Award-winning barbeque comes to Denver this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, try delicious meats and treats, and enjoy cold drinks and killer live music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Preview passes can be purchased for Friday’s event, but it’s free to the public Saturday and Sunday.

https://denverbbqfest.com/

Greek Festival

Eat, drink, and dance like a Greek Friday through Sunday at the 53rd Annual Greek Festival.

It’s happening at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral off Alameda and Leetsdale. Sample authentic Greek food, listen to traditional Greek music, and watch live performances over the weekend.

Admission is $3 for an all-day pass, $1 for seniors, and kids get in free.

https://www.thegreekfestival.com/

PrideFest

Denver’s PrideFest returns to Civic Center Park.

Saturday and Sunday, thousands will make their way to downtown Denver for one of the biggest pride festivals in the country.

Sunday, the PrideFest Parade kicks off at Cheesman Park before ending at Civic Center Park for another day of celebrations.

It’s a free, all ages event.

https://denverpride.org/

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.