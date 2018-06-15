  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Secretary of State, Colorado Unaffiliated Voters in Primary. Wayne Williams, Denver Metro Chamber Of Commerce, Kelly Brough, Local TV, UChooseCO, Unaffiliated Voters

DENVER (CBS4) – A giant inflatable “U” is up outside of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce in downtown Denver. It’s a symbol of the UChooseCO campaign spearheaded by the Chamber and the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. The campaign is designed to raise awareness about the process and new rules surrounding unaffiliated voters participating in the primary.

unafiliated voters Colorado Unaffiliated Voters Encouraged To Vote In Primary

(credit CBS)

There’s a lot of folks that when they look at the ballot in November sometimes they’re frustrated with the choices they have. Now, there are some real choices you can make. There are eight major party candidates running for Governor. Two of those are going to appear on the November ballot, you get to choose which ones they are,” said Wayne Williams, Colorado Secretary of State.

unafiliated voters 2 Colorado Unaffiliated Voters Encouraged To Vote In Primary

(credit CBS)

This is the first primary election that unaffiliated voters are allowed to vote in. Both Republican and Democrat ballots were sent out to unaffiliated residents. They are allowed to choose one of the ballots to fill out. If they vote both ballots, neither one will count.

unaffiliated voters 3 Colorado Unaffiliated Voters Encouraged To Vote In Primary

(credit CBS)

“The Chamber supported this initiative initially because we do see in our general election that these are voters who show up, and they care in our general election and we hope to see that in our primary,” said Kelly Brough, President of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

unaffiliated voters 4 Colorado Unaffiliated Voters Encouraged To Vote In Primary

(credit CBS)

The UChooseCO campaign started in March in an effort to let every voter know their rights. Primary ballots need to be turned in by Tuesday, June 26th.

“According to preliminary returns, unaffiliated voters are voting but at about half the rate of affiliated voters,” Williams explained.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s