SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Buffalo Fire burning near Silverthorne was 45 percent contained as of Friday morning.

All evacuation orders were lifted Thursday afternoon in Silverthorne as firefighters continue to secure the fire lines on the fire burning on Buffalo Mountain. Some of those allowed to return home will remain under pre-evacuation status.

buffalo mtn fire 5vomap transfer frame 856

All residents were allowed to return home starting at 3 p.m. Thursday. Power and water have been restored in those neighborhoods.

copter 6pm buffalo mtn fire frame 90107

(credit: CBS)

It started on Tuesday and put up a huge plume of smoke as it threatened the Wildernest and Mesa Cortina neighborhoods.

The Buffalo Fire quickly spread after it ignited, but was stopped from destroying homes by the fast work of pilots above dropping water and fire retardant.

Residents should expect to see a heavy law enforcement presence in the area throughout the weekend.

buffalo mtn fire mass feed from mobo dj1 frame 40843

(credit: CBS)

The Buffalo Fire has burned 81 acres.

The cause is under investigation but officials have it was not lightning or another weather-related event that might have started it.

buffalo mtn fire mass feed from mobo dj1 frame 13870

(credit: CBS)

Summit County is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions and animal control reminds the public to keep pets from eating vegetation covered in fire retardant.

