DURANGO, Colo. (CBS NEWS) – At least 18 large wildfires burning in eight Western states have torched nearly 155,000 acres. Near Durango, more than 1,000 firefighters are trying to control a drought-fueled fire in the San Juan National Forest.

gettyimages 973830258 Flash Flooding Feared As 416 Fire Continues To Rage

416 Fire (credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

As of Friday, the 416 Fire was only 18 percent contained, burning more than 32,000 acres in the last two weeks. Firefighters are trying to stay ahead of the flames, digging fire lines and laying hose in case gusty winds send embers flying.

416 fire michael bennet twitter1 Flash Flooding Feared As 416 Fire Continues To Rage

Gov. John Hickenlooper, Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet and Rep. Scott Tipton get a briefing on the 416 Fire on Friday. (credit: Sen. Michael Bennet/Twitter)

The wildfires are moving quickly. When they pass through, it’s a wave of flames 50 to 60 feet high — sometimes over the tree line. Conditions are so volatile that if the winds shift, the fire could sweep through once again.

gettyimages 974567670 Flash Flooding Feared As 416 Fire Continues To Rage

(credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

This weekend, a storm in the forecast could bring relief, but also new problems. With the remnants of post-tropical cyclone Bud moving in overnight, crews are worried about flash floods.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Colson said areas with burned-out vegetation can become trouble spots in the rain.

gettyimages 975560486 Flash Flooding Feared As 416 Fire Continues To Rage

Analee Gilpin, in shorts, her twin sister Tava, both 9, Laura Wegner, seated, and her son Silas, 3, wave at firefighters during shift change as they come on and off the fire line of the 416 Fire along Junction Street on June 14, 2018 in Durango. (credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“Sometimes it dams up and a lot of water will build up behind it,” he said. “That will release and then we get that flash flood moving down the slope.”

Crews are bringing in a hydrologist, which is a water expert, to try and pinpoint areas that could be prone to flash floods. A roadblock is still set up to keep people away from the flames, and some people are being let in temporarily, but only if their area is safe.

