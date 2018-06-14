BREAKING NEWS2 Children, 2 Adults Shot In Westminster; Suspect Still At Large
Filed Under:80th Avenue, Cedarwood Square Office Complex, Children's Dentistry, Comfort Dental, Sheridan Boulevard, Shooting Investigation, Westminster
(credit: CBS)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster rushed to a business district Thursday afternoon after two adults and two children were shot outside a dentist’s office. The suspect ran away.

The shooting happened at 5150 W. 80th Avenue in Westminster, that’s near 80th and Sheridan.

westminster shooting thursday frame 75358 2 Adults, 2 Children Shot Outside Dentists Office, Suspect Ran Away

(credit: CBS)

Cheri Spottke with the Westminster Police Department said the conditions of those shot are unknown. She confirmed that the suspect “fled the scene” and the search is underway.

Westminster police tweeted the vehicle of interest is a black Toyota 4-door, with Colorado license plate NOQ-091. Occupants should be considered armed. Call 911 immediately.

westminster shooting thursday frame 7813 2 Adults, 2 Children Shot Outside Dentists Office, Suspect Ran Away

Copter4 flew over the shooting scene at 80th and Sheridan in Westminster (credit: CBS)

Police have cordoned off the parking lot of the Comfort Dental office as well as the neighboring parking lot of the Cedarwood Square Office Complex. The Children’s Dentistry office is located in a building in that complex.

westminster shooting thursday frame 18290 2 Adults, 2 Children Shot Outside Dentists Office, Suspect Ran Away

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the scene outside Children’s Dentistry where police cruisers were parked on the street surrounding the parking lot.

westminster shooting thursday frame 26294 2 Adults, 2 Children Shot Outside Dentists Office, Suspect Ran Away

(credit: CBS)

Several officers were seen collecting evidence from the parking lot and the entrance to the office building. There was a silver SUV with the rear passenger door open in the middle of the parking lot, not in a parking space.

westminster shooting thursday frame 62458 2 Adults, 2 Children Shot Outside Dentists Office, Suspect Ran Away

(credit: CBS)

There were several small orange cones and yellow markers with numbers on the ground. Those typically mark where evidence, including bullets, has been found.

westminster shooting thursday frame 8413 2 Adults, 2 Children Shot Outside Dentists Office, Suspect Ran Away

(credit: CBS)

It is unclear what happened leading up to the shooting.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area during the investigation. Police have blocked off 80th Avenue at the intersection.

westminster shooting thursday frame 21590 2 Adults, 2 Children Shot Outside Dentists Office, Suspect Ran Away

(credit: CBS)

Comfort Dental told CBS4 that everyone inside that dental office is unharmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s