WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster rushed to a business district Thursday afternoon after two adults and two children were shot outside a dentist’s office. The suspect ran away.

The shooting happened at 5150 W. 80th Avenue in Westminster, that’s near 80th and Sheridan.

Cheri Spottke with the Westminster Police Department said the conditions of those shot are unknown. She confirmed that the suspect “fled the scene” and the search is underway.

Vehicle of Interest: Black Toyota 4 door Co lic NOQ 091 occupant(s) should be considered armed. Call 911 or WPD with info 303 658 4360 — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018

Westminster police tweeted the vehicle of interest is a black Toyota 4-door, with Colorado license plate NOQ-091. Occupants should be considered armed. Call 911 immediately.

Police have cordoned off the parking lot of the Comfort Dental office as well as the neighboring parking lot of the Cedarwood Square Office Complex. The Children’s Dentistry office is located in a building in that complex.

We are currently working a shooting 80/Sheridan. PIO will meet media in south west corner “Ignite Ale House” — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018

Copter4 flew over the scene outside Children’s Dentistry where police cruisers were parked on the street surrounding the parking lot.

Several officers were seen collecting evidence from the parking lot and the entrance to the office building. There was a silver SUV with the rear passenger door open in the middle of the parking lot, not in a parking space.

There were several small orange cones and yellow markers with numbers on the ground. Those typically mark where evidence, including bullets, has been found.

It is unclear what happened leading up to the shooting.

80th Ave is currently closed. Please avoid this area – use alt routes — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018

Drivers are urged to avoid the area during the investigation. Police have blocked off 80th Avenue at the intersection.

Comfort Dental told CBS4 that everyone inside that dental office is unharmed.