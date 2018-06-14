FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – People planning a visit to Water World in Federal Heights were disappointed when they showed up on Thursday. The water amusement park was closed after a possible water contamination in the park.

Tremaine and Paris got up early with the rest of their family and got ready for a day they’ve been planning for a while.

“We stopped by the store we bought a keg, got snacks, got a bunch of water toys so they could have their water fights. It was this young man’s birthday. You know it was supposed to be like a big day,” said Tremaine.

When you are a 10-year-old who was born in the summer, there’s only one way to spend your birthday.

Paris, who was celebrating his birthday, says, “I was really looking forward to the day. It was my first time at Water World.”

Paris, like many others who showed up to Water World on Thursday, had to rethink his plans.

“A faulty valve was in the concession area,” said Water World spokeswoman Joann Cortez.

That faulty valve caused water from a nearby irrigation pond to get into the park’s water system. The contaminated water was in the water fountains, used to make ice, drinks and food.

Out of an abundance of caution, the park and Tri-County Health Department closed the park completely on Thursday.

“In 39 years this has never happened to us. We pride ourselves in great water,” said Cortez.

The park was sanitized and the pool water was shocked with chlorine to kill any pathogens that may have contaminated the water.

As for Paris and his 10th birthday party, he says he was a little let down, “It disappoints me that it it’s closed because of the water contamination or whatever.”

As the day got hotter, they quickly made a new plan to hit another water park, just in the nick of time.

“The cake is actually like melting right now,” said Tremaine.

The Tri-County Health Department says that if you came to the park and are experiencing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, and fever you should see their doctor. The park plans to reopen to visitors on Friday.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.