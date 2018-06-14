DENVER (CBS4)– Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis is firing back after he came under attack in an ad by a PAC supporting his opponent Cary Kennedy.
Polis uses teachers to make the case for him in this ad, another indication of the importance of education in deciding this race.
Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives Polis’ counter-attack a Reality Check.
