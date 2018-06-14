By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday will be our 14th day so far this year with temperatures in 90s and our 17th straight day with above normal temperatures. Highs in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be in the middle and upper 90s and it could be the hottest day so far this year in some neighborhoods.

It will also stay predominately dry across most of Colorado. The mountains have a 10 to 20% chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon but we’re more worried about lightning sparking new fires rather then any small benefit from some brief rain.

Most locations west and south of Denver remain under a Red Flag Warning because of the high fire danger through 8 p.m. today.

A change in the overall weather pattern will start Friday as moisture associated from what was Hurricane Bud in western Mexico will stream northeast across Arizona and into Colorado. A lot of the moisture will be on the Western Slope and in the mountains but we’ll see a 30-40% chance for showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range from Friday through early next week.

It will also turn noticeably cooler this weekend with 80s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.