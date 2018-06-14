  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

By Jeff Todd

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A small apparel company in Northern Colorado says it’s being bullied out of the trademark name it has had since 2011.

“We have hats, we have fleece, we have puffer jackets, we have soft shells, we have hand-knitted sweaters,” said Sabina Shakya who runs Khumbu Adventure Gear with her husband.

foco trademark fight 10pkg frame 809 Khumbu Adventure Gear Sent Cease And Desist Letter From Khombu

(credit: CBS)

The company was founded after Nepalese hikers realized their gear was holding up well on Everest. The idea for Khumbu Adventure gear started around 2010. They picked the name after the region of Nepal that is home to Everest.

foco trademark fight 10pkg frame 667 Khumbu Adventure Gear Sent Cease And Desist Letter From Khombu

(credit: Sabina Shakya)

“It’s all from Nepal, made in Nepal hand tailored, and hand knitted,” Shakya said. “We love the idea of putting the Nepalese product into U.S. market.”

Shakya and her husband have been in the United States for 20 years and rely on friends and family to work the supply chain on the ground in Nepal.

foco trademark fight 10pkg frame 342 Khumbu Adventure Gear Sent Cease And Desist Letter From Khombu

(credit: CBS)

“I believe in our product, I’m proud of my product and I’m proud of the people who make them”
Many of the gloves, sweaters and hats are hand knit from women in Nepal.

“This empowers women in Nepal,” Shakya said holding a hat. “This product I just love and I’m proud of it.”

foco trademark fight 10pkg frame 522 Khumbu Adventure Gear Sent Cease And Desist Letter From Khombu

Sabina Shakya (credit: CBS)

Khumbu Adventure gear had a store on College Avenue in Fort Collins, but has been online only this year to cut down on costs.

“It is not easy to get recognition and get that name out there, but we haven’t given up.”

foco trademark fight 10pkg frame 1349 Khumbu Adventure Gear Sent Cease And Desist Letter From Khombu

(credit: Sabina Shakya)

In August of 2017, Khumbu Adventure Gear was sent a cease and desist letter from the footwear company Khombu.

Shakya doesn’t understand how her company that had a trademark since 2011, could now be the subject of a cancellation with the U.S. Patent Office.

foco trademark fight 10pkg frame 1109 Khumbu Adventure Gear Sent Cease And Desist Letter From Khombu

(credit: CBS)

“We do not produce and sell footwear,” she said.

Online records show Khombu having a footwear trademark dating back to 1990, but the same company applied for many more trademarks in August 2017 for apparel, backpacks, and watches among other products.

foco trademark fight 10pkg frame 1567 Khumbu Adventure Gear Sent Cease And Desist Letter From Khombu

(credit: CBS)

Khombu didn’t respond to a CBS4 request for comment.

Shakya says she’s being pushed to close her company because she doesn’t have the money to fight the lawsuit against Khombu.

foco trademark fight 10pkg frame 1654 Khumbu Adventure Gear Sent Cease And Desist Letter From Khombu

(credit: CBS)

“It’s going to cost us our savings, a lot more. And put us out of business,” she said.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

