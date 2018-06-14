By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– Haymakers for Hope’s goal is to raise awareness about cancer, by literally fighting it. The charity organization hosted its first Rumble in the Rockies boxing match in Denver on Thursday night.

The event brought together 28 men and women. They spent months training to box for the very first time, before competing in a charity boxing match to raise money for cancer research.

Danny Maggard was boxing for his grandparents. He lost his grandfather to lung cancer when he was just 10 years old.

“It’s a fight that takes everything out of you and your family,” Maggard said. “When I heard about this it kind of brought back those emotions and definitely drove me to participate.”

Maggard spent the last four months raising awareness and money for the disease, along with countless hours in the gym.

“The fight we go through on a daily basis to train, wake up and go to the gym, is nothing compared to what these people go through,” he said.

Each participant was asked to raise at least $5,000 before the event. The money raised will go towards cancer research, care and survivorship. Each boxer can choose which organization their money goes towards.

“They’re really nervous, they’re excited and they’ve raised a lot of money and really put themselves out there to their community,” explained Andre Myerson, the co-founder of Haymakers for Hope. “I hope they leave here a better version of themselves.”

Myerson said the event raised over $200,000. The organization is already planning next year’s match.

LINK: Haymakers for Hope

