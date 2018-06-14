WATKINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire is burning next to Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

Firefighters are working to get the fire under control.

It’s located between Manilla and Watkins.

Interstate 70 remains open at this time although one lane is blocked by firefighting equipment.

The smoke is blowing away from the highway and not impacting visibility for drivers.

CBS4’s Ashton Altieri said conditions are going to be breezy during the day Thursday and temperatures are above normal.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.