WATKINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire is burning next to Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

wildfire 3 Grass Fire Breaks Out Along I 70 Near Watkins

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters are working to get the fire under control.

wildfire 4 Grass Fire Breaks Out Along I 70 Near Watkins

(credit: CBS)

It’s located between Manilla and Watkins.

wildfire 5 Grass Fire Breaks Out Along I 70 Near Watkins

(credit: CBS)

Interstate 70 remains open at this time although one lane is blocked by firefighting equipment.

wildfire 1 Grass Fire Breaks Out Along I 70 Near Watkins

(credit: CBS)

The smoke is blowing away from the highway and not impacting visibility for drivers.

wildfire 2 Grass Fire Breaks Out Along I 70 Near Watkins

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Ashton Altieri said conditions are going to be breezy during the day Thursday and temperatures are above normal.

