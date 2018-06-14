  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The giraffe calf at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo that has been struggling with medical issues since Wednesday morning now has a name.

The zoo was holding a naming contest for the calf, but on Thursday officials said they had decided to go ahead and name her.

“Late last night the team was working on her and decided it was time for her to have a name,” Chastain said.

giraffe calf 200 2 Struggling Giraffe Calf Chooses Her Name

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

The top two vote-getters were Penny (in honor of zoo founder Spencer Penrose) and Mia (short for Mia Mbili, which means 200 in Swahili.)

The team came up with a way to let the calf make her own choice.

giraffe calf 200 Struggling Giraffe Calf Chooses Her Name

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

They played two songs that have the names in them — “Penny Lane” by the Beatles and “Mama Mia” by ABBA.

Officials said when they played “Penny Lane,” the calf looked toward the sound and her ears went forward and she seemed calm. When they played “Mama Mia” her ears went back and she “did not seem like she liked the music at all.”

giraffe calf penny Struggling Giraffe Calf Chooses Her Name

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

Until now, the calf has been known as #200 because it was the 200th calf born at the facility.

RELATED: Giraffe Calf Health Scare: ‘We’re Cautiously Optimistic’

 

