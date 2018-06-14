COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs woman who doesn’t have legs climbed to the top of Pikes Peak this week.

Mandy Horvath became the first double amputee to achieve the feat.

She accomplished it after several grueling days using her hands to crawl up the trail leading to the 14,115 summit of America’s Mountain.

Horvath lost her legs in a train accident several years ago. In April she boldly crawled up to the top of the steep Manitou Incline trail, which she thinks might have been a first for a female double amputee. Then she got thinking about climbing up to the top of the fourteener that lies high above the Incline.

She started out on Sunday evening and got to the top of the mountain at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Her parents were waiting for her there, and cheers broke out.

In a Facebook post she showed a picture of herself on the summit with the caption “Hey Guinness World Records, can you see me now?”

Horvath raised money for two different nonprofits that help veterans during her climb — the Battle Buddy Foundation and Operation Ward 57.