DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is closer to finding a new police chief. Five internal candidates are being considered to replace Denver Police Chief Robert White.

The five internal candidates are Cmdr. Michael Calo, Cmdr. Joseph Montoya, Cmdr. Paul Pazen, Cmdr. Ronald Saunier, Deputy Chief David Quinones.

Following the interviews, a committee will recommend candidates to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock for his consideration.