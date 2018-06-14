BREAKING NEWSAdams Co. Sheriff warning: Avoid area around 69th Avenue & Pecos due to shooting
Filed Under:Colfax Avenue, Denver Police, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – The suspect involved in a shootout with Denver police officers near the state Capitol building on Wednesday night has died.

colfax ois 1 Suspect Involved In Shooting That Left Officer Injured Is Dead

(credit: CBS)

An officer was shot in the leg on Colfax Avenue near Washington Street but will be okay. Two other people caught in the crossfire had minor injuries.

The officer was on bike patrol when someone flagged he and his partner down reporting a robbery at the 7-Eleven nearby.

The shooting had Colfax Avenue closed for several hours.

The name of the suspect who was shot hasn’t been released. Police are also not releasing the name of the officer at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s