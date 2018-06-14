DENVER (CBS4) – The suspect involved in a shootout with Denver police officers near the state Capitol building on Wednesday night has died.

An officer was shot in the leg on Colfax Avenue near Washington Street but will be okay. Two other people caught in the crossfire had minor injuries.

The officer was on bike patrol when someone flagged he and his partner down reporting a robbery at the 7-Eleven nearby.

The shooting had Colfax Avenue closed for several hours.

The name of the suspect who was shot hasn’t been released. Police are also not releasing the name of the officer at this time.