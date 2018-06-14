SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuation orders are still in place in Silverthorne as firefighters work to improve the fire lines on the fire burning on Buffalo Mountain.

The Buffalo Fire has burned 91 acres and is 20 percent contained. It started on Tuesday and put up a huge plume of smoke as it threatened the Wildernest and Mesa Cortina neighborhoods.

Electrical power and natural gas has been restored to all the homes in the evacuated subdivisions.

PHOTO GALLERY: Buffalo Fire

The cause is under investigation but official said there was not lightning or another weather-related event that might have started it.

