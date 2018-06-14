  • CBS4On Air

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – All evacuation orders were lifted Thursday afternoon in Silverthorne as firefighters continue to secure the fire lines on the fire burning on Buffalo Mountain. Some of those allowed to return home will remain under pre-evacuation status.

All residents will be allowed to return home starting at 3 p.m. Thursday. Power and water have been restored in those neighborhoods.

Thursday evening and throughout the weekend residents should expect to see a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

The Buffalo Fire has burned 91 acres and is 20 percent contained. It started on Tuesday and put up a huge plume of smoke as it threatened the Wildernest and Mesa Cortina neighborhoods.

The cause is under investigation but official said there was not lightning or another weather-related event that might have started it.

Summit County is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions and animal control reminds the public to keep pets from eating vegetation covered in fire retardant.

