By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos wrapped up their early offseason work with the final day of mandatory mini-camp Thursday.

Players and staff will not be together again until late July when Training Camp begins. For the next five or so weeks, players will get to relax, rest, and have a little fun before things shift into high gear.

“I’m going to go to L.A. and train with Omar Bolden. He’s a great trainer and a great friend,” Brandon Marshall said after practice.

Summer break for Broncos players is less R-&-R, and more R-&-W — rest and a lot of work — because no matter what they do over break, training camp will still feel like starting over.

“There’s nothing you really can do to come back here ready to go through all the stuff we do here. There’s things you can do to help and make it easier, but when are you ever going to be pushing someone, pushing someone, turn around and run 20 yards? You can’t simulate that anywhere else. So you have to get yourself in shape with all the other stuff to make it easier to get in shape football wise,” Shelby Harris said.

Mini-camp wrapped with a positive feeling amongst players and coaches. The team is level-headed and very motivated, which should bode well for them in the season. But, of course, we’ll have to wait and see.

