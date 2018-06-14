KERSEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire that might have been sparked by a lightning strike burned 8,000 acres overnight in Weld County.

The flames broke out off Highway 34 near Kersey late Wednesday night and grew quickly.

By 2 a.m. it was fully contained.

No one was hurt in the fire and no structures burned.

A total of 13 fire agencies were involved in the firefight.

