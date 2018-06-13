  • CBS4On Air

July 4th Celebration
Westminster City Park
10455 Sheridan Blvd.
Westminster, CO 80020
http://www.cityofwestminster.us/specialevents
 

Date: July 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.
Each year, the City of Westminster hosts a fun Independence Day event in Westminster City Park. With activities, games, food, live music and more, this event offers family fun along with the fireworks show that kicks off at 9:15 p.m. This year’s event will also include a beer garden, as well as a free shuttle bus to many different locations in Westminster. Bring your folding chair and enjoy the festival before the fireworks while getting to know your neighbors.

