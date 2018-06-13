By Makenzie O’Keefe

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Three men are hurt after an altercation that turned into a stabbing outside a King Soopers on Tuesday night, according to Westminster police.

The incident happened in a parking lot off West 104th Avenue and Federal Boulevard just after 11:15 p.m.

Police say three men were stabbed after what they called a “big fight.” Two of those victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to be okay. Westminster police added that there were reports that shots were also fired, but nobody was hit.

The Westminster Police Department said the men knew each other and they are not looking for any other suspects.

There’s no word on if any arrests have been made so far.

