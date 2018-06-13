BREAKING NEWSUnited States, Mexico and Canada earn hosting rights to 2026 World Cup
Westminster

By Makenzie O’Keefe

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Three men are hurt after an altercation that turned into a stabbing outside a King Soopers on Tuesday night, according to Westminster police.

stabbing 3 No Word On Arrests After Stabbing Outside King Soopers

(credit: CBS)

The incident happened in a parking lot off West 104th Avenue and Federal Boulevard just after 11:15 p.m.

Police say three men were stabbed after what they called a “big fight.” Two of those victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to be okay. Westminster police added that there were reports that shots were also fired, but nobody was hit.

stabbing 1 No Word On Arrests After Stabbing Outside King Soopers

(credit: CBS)

The Westminster Police Department said the men knew each other and they are not looking for any other suspects.

stabbing 2 No Word On Arrests After Stabbing Outside King Soopers

(credit: CBS)

There’s no word on if any arrests have been made so far.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

