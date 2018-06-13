BREAKING NEWSOfficers respond to shooting at busy Denver intersection
(credit CBS)

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Water World in Federal Heights will be closed Thursday and Friday after a possible water contamination in the park.

Officials say a power outage and broken valve repair likely allowed irrigation pond water into the water park.

They add guests who attended the park on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday may have been affected.

Drinking fountains, ice, drinks and food at concession stands may have been affected, according to officials.

County and state health officials are now investigating, but say there are no reported illnesses.

“The problem has been corrected, so any possible exposure was limited to those three days,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department.

He also noted guests may have symptoms from ingesting untreated water.

“These symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhea and fever. Symptoms can appear as soon as 12 hours after exposure and as long as 45 days after exposure. ”

Anyone experiencing these symptoms who visited Water World on June 11, 12, or 13 should call the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at 303-692-2700; and then contact their health care provider.

Officials add the water in Federal Heights was not affected.

