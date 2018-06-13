BREAKING NEWSUnited States, Mexico and Canada earn hosting rights to 2026 World Cup
Filed Under:Julian Castro, María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino
(CNN) – An organization dedicated to Latino leadership in politics has set the goal of registering 1 million voters by 2020, the group said in an announcement Tuesday.

Voto Latino Sets Sights On Colorado, 6 Other States In Voter Registration Effort

(credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

The group made the announcement on their voter registration drive in a press release where they also introduced multiple new board members.

Voto Latino is setting its sights on seven states as part of the efforts: Texas, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Florida and California, Politico reported Tuesday.

The group is looking to spend $7 million on the program, according to Politico.

The move to register the 1 million voters comes as the group announced Julián Castro, Sonal Shah and Brian Stansbury as new board members.

María Teresa Kumar, founding president and CEO of Voto Latino, welcomed the new board members in a statement.

“This will be Voto Latino’s seventh election cycle and nothing is more important than having a strong team to meet this moment in our country’s history,” Kumar said.

Castro, the former head of Housing and Urban Development, said in a statement that “despite deep contributions and sacrifices to this great nation, American Latinos have yet to fulfill their full promise at the ballot box because of a lack of voter registration infrastructure, limited resources and sporadic outreach.”

“For the next three years, Voto Latino is going back to basics to enfranchise young American Latinos so they can fully participate in our democracy at the ballot box,” he added.

By Sophie Tatum

The-CNN-Wire
