BREAKING NEWSUnited States, Mexico and Canada earn hosting rights to 2026 World Cup
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, NBA, Offbeat, taco bell, talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – What’s better than a taco? How about a FREE taco?

Taco Bell is giving away Doritos Locos Tacos on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations (one per customer).

It’s all part of its “Steal a game, steal a taco” promotion that stated if the road team in the NBA Finals won Games 1-3 of the series, fans would be able to pick up a free taco at their local stores.

Since the Golden State Warriors stole Game 3, Taco Bell is letting you “steal a taco.”

Find a participating location near you.