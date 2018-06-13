Filed Under:Attack Ads, Cary Kennedy, Clean Campaign Pledge, Colorado Politics, Jared Polis, Local TV, Reality Check, Super PAC
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Democratic gubernatorial primary is turning ugly.

First, Cary Kennedy’s Super PAC ran an attack ad, now Jared Polis’ Super PAC is slinging mud.

Political Specialist Shaun Boyd breaks down the claims and looks at what happened to that Clean Campaign Pledge the candidates took.

Click here to see all of CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd’s Reality Check reports.

Boyd’s sources for this Reality Check are as follows:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0ByAamUNNUewbSUk3S2E1eVdsTjA/view

https://www.coloradodems.org/clean-campaign/

https://video.cpt12.org/video/2018-democratic-gubernatorial-primary-debate-wascpr/

https://www.denverpost.com/2018/05/30/hickenlooper-on-cary-kennedy-attack-ad/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s