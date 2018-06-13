DENVER (CBS4) – With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Democratic gubernatorial primary is turning ugly.

First, Cary Kennedy’s Super PAC ran an attack ad, now Jared Polis’ Super PAC is slinging mud.

Political Specialist Shaun Boyd breaks down the claims and looks at what happened to that Clean Campaign Pledge the candidates took.

Click here to see all of CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd’s Reality Check reports.

Boyd’s sources for this Reality Check are as follows:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0ByAamUNNUewbSUk3S2E1eVdsTjA/view

https://www.coloradodems.org/clean-campaign/

https://video.cpt12.org/video/2018-democratic-gubernatorial-primary-debate-wascpr/

https://www.denverpost.com/2018/05/30/hickenlooper-on-cary-kennedy-attack-ad/