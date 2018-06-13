COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The giraffe calf born last week at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is being treated for an “ongoing medical situation,” zoo officials said Wednesday.

The calf, known for now as #200, was found splayed in her stall Wednesday morning.

“Splaying means that her legs had gone out from underneath her in an unnatural way,” officials explained. “This can be anywhere from not very serious and treatable to life-threatening.”

“We just want to prepare people for that,” officials said on Facebook.

“We don’t know why it happened but we’re doing everything we can to help her,” officials said on Facebook. “We have all our top people on this.”

The calf needed a little help in order to stand shortly after her birth last week.

The calf was being treated for low blood sugar at about 9:45 a.m.

At 10:10 a.m. the vet staff was considering giving her some supplemental nutrition.

“There was initially a lot of improvement,” officials said, but at 11 a.m. officials said the calf’s blood sugar had dropped again. She was being given more sugar solution.

They were hoping to try giving her a bottle soon.

Her eyes was being covered with a towel and she had cotton in her ears to minimize the stress from all the sights and sounds.

Mom, Mizuki, was in a stall nearby and given one of her favorite treats to keep her occupied, but officials said she was “checking in” on her calf every so often.

Officials said they were keeping mom in “visual contact” with her calf.