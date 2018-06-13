By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – A little girl battling leukemia said thank you Wednesday to the people who made her wish come true. Gabby Kovach wanted to be famous and other kids helped make it happen.

During the 2017-18 school year, 150 schools participated in Make-A-Wish Colorado’s student-led fundraising program called Kids for Wish Kids. They reached an all-time high.

Students donated more than $1 million to Make-A-Wish Colorado. They did it for kids with critical illnesses, like Gabby who has leukemia.

Wednesday at Elitch Gardens, kids were asking to snap photos and selfies with Gabby. Being a celebrity is her wish come true.

“I feel famous every day,” Gabby told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

A movie star makeover, spa days, photo shoots, a party at the Four Seasons in downtown Denver and more have made Gabby special. That’s what she wanted when “Make-A-Wish” offered to grant her wish.

“I wanted to focus on the stuff that isn’t bad, instead of the stuff that is bad,” said Gabby.

The bad stuff is the rare form of leukemia she has been fighting. Her parents say the 8 year old is months away from finishing two and a half years of chemotherapy, and Gabby is in remission.

“Things are looking really good,” said Jennifer Kovach, Gabby’s Mother.

“Her spirits are higher than ever,” said Jon Kovach, Gabby’s father.

That was evident at Elitches. Gabby took the microphone to thank the kids from the top three fundraising schools; Mountain Vista High School, Mountain Ridge Middle School, and Summit View Elementary, all in Douglas County.

Collectively, they raised more than $147,000. That’s the most out of 150 Colorado schools.

“It really brings our community together,” said Michael Walker, a Mountain Vista junior.

Mountain Vista students featured Gabby’s wish while raising money and they threw a party in her honor.

“They’re the best teenagers ever,” said Gabby.

There is no question being famous fits Gabby and being generous can make wishes come true.

